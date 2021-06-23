Carlos Adames v Alexis Salazar replaces J-Rock bout on Tank card

Fringe junior middleweight contender Carlos Adames will face Alexis Salazar this Saturday night, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) announced Tuesday.

The 10-round bout will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia and will be part of the Showtime pay-per-view telecast (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT) that will be headlined by the 12-round junior welterweight clash between Gervonta Davis and Mario Barrios.

The Adames-Salazar fight replaces the 10-round bout between former unified junior middleweight titleholder Julian Williams and Brian Mendoza. Williams pulled out of the fight after suffering an elbow injury during training camp.

The fight will be a crossroads clash between a puncher in Adames and Salazar, who has won three of his last 12 bouts by decision.

Adames (19-1, 15 knockouts), who is originally from the Dominican Republic and now resides in Washington Heights, New York, lost a close unanimous decision to Patrick Teixeira in an all-out war in November 2019. Adames scored a knockdown in round 7, but Teixeira rallied during the final three rounds to win the fight.

Teixeira would be elevated to WBO titleholder with the win. The 27-year-old returned to action March 12, dropping Bryan Medina once each in rounds 1 and 3 before winning by knockout in round 6.

Adames was once trained by Robert Garcia, who is based in California, but the two split and now Adames is training in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adames had fought and defeated the likes of Frank Galarza, Joshua Conley, Alejandro Barrera, and the late Patrick Day.

Salazar (23-3, 9 KOs) is originally from the boxing hotbed of Guadalajara, Mexico. He now resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk. The boxer defeated Ruben Orozco Barajas by unanimous decision in his last bout on December 4. The 25-year-old has fought on a handful of Golden Boy Promotions cards, including the 2016 Canelo Alvarez-Liam Smith card that took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Salazar defeated journeyman Larry Smith by unanimous decision on that card.

Saturday will mark Salazar’s sixth time fighting in the United States.

