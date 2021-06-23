Andrew Moloney looks to right a wrong versus Joshua Franco

Andrew Moloney (left) and Joshua Franco in their November 2020 rematch. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Junior bantamweight Andrew Moloney will get his shot to right a wrong.

According to sources reporting exclusively to The Ring, Joshua Franco will again face Moloney in a do-over, so to speak, of their most recent meeting, which ended in a highly controversial no-decision, last November 14, in an ESPN/ ESPN+ main event.

Despite reports pointing to the contrary, The Ring was the first to report the date last Saturday. Sources also say the third fight will be staged in either Las Vegas or Oklahoma, though signs are pointing toward the latter.

Franco (17-1-2, 8 knockouts) dropped Moloney (21-1, 14 KOs) in the 11th round of their first fight en route to a unanimous decision victory in June 2020, prompting the Aussie to exercise his rematch clause.

Moloney dominated the second fight, closing Franco’s right eye with a series of stiff jabs. However referee Russell Mora ruled that an accidental headbutt caused the damage, albeit instant replay proving otherwise.

Top Rank founder Bob Arum was so furious by the ruling that he threatened to “get the fuck out of Vegas,” which may explain why Oklahoma is being floated as a potential favorite to land the third fight.

Franco-Moloney III is just a portion of what is expected to be a busy night of boxing. A bantamweight unification is slated to take place in Southern California between WBC titlist and living legend Nonito Donaire and the ever-brash and entertaining WBO beltholder John Riel Casimero. Ring Magazine lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez is set to face George Kambosos Jr. in their oft-postponed mandatory bout and it is also rumored that rising welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. could return against Egidijus Kavaliauskas that night as well.

You may have missed: