George Kambosos says Teofimo Lopez was irresponsible

George Kambosos Jr.

Unbeaten lightweight contender George Kambosos Jr. believes Teofimo Lopez is feeling the pressure for their mandatory fight.

On August 14, Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs), a Brooklyn native, and Australia’s Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) will headline a Triller Fight Club pay-per-view show from an undetermined location.

However, the fight has been postponed twice. They were initially set to meet June 5 in a Triller Fight Club main event at LoanDepot Park, in Miami, the home of the Miami Marlins. However, Floyd Mayweather announced his exhibition with Logan Paul for the following day, which led bout organizers to push the fight back to June 19. Then four days before they were expected to fight, the 23-year-old Lopez tested positive for COVID-10, forcing yet another postponement.

Kambosos called Lopez irresponsible in a statement posted on social media.

“Your actions and decisions have affected not only our fight but everyone involved in this fight. Pure irresponsibility on your side. Our time will come and I promise you and the world that I’m going to take you out worse than ever for everything,” he wrote.

Lopez, who will make roughly $3.9 million, will defend the IBF, WBA and WBO titles, as well as The Ring Magazine championship against Kambosos, The Ring’s No. 8-ranked lightweight and mandatory challenger for the IBF title.

The 28-year-old Kambosos told Sirius XM’s Randy Gordon and Gerry Cooney that he has a significant psychological advantage over Lopez entering the fight.

“I’m sure you already saw that press conference,” Kambosos said. “I’m telling you now; I’m already in his head. I’ve been living in his head rent-free, so if anyone’s gonna intimidate, I’ve already intimidated [him]. I’ve already been in his head. So, whatever he wants to do, he will not break me. I’m a Spartan warrior. I am unbreakable. You know, whatever he wants to try, if he wants to stand there for five hours straight and stare in my eyes, I will not break. And he knows that already.”

Kambosos is coming off a pair of split decision victories, including one over former titlist Lee Selby (28-3, 9 KOs) in their 12-round IBF eliminator October 31 at Wembley Arena in London to earn a mandatory berth to Lopez’s titles. Two weeks prior, Lopez upset Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision to win three major titles.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime,” Kambosos said. “I’ve been chasing this for a long time, and I’m very excited to shock the world and show [what] I’m about.”