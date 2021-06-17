Oscar Valdez renews contract with Top Rank

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 20: Miguel Berchelt and Oscar Valdez (left) exchange punches during their fight for the WBC super featherweight title at the MGM Grand Conference Center on February 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

WBC junior lightweight titleholder Oscar Valdez, who is ranked No. 2 by The Ring, has re-signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Top Rank, it was announced on Thursday afternoon.

The news comes as no surprise as Top Rank and Valdez have maintained a close relationship since he turned pro in 2012. After representing Mexico in that year’s Olympic Games in London, Valdez also signed a managerial deal with Frank Espinoza.

Top Rank also announced that Valdez will return to the ring this fall, with September rumored to be the targeted month, on an ESPN platform.

Valdez (29-0, 23 knockouts), who resides in Nogales, Mexico, won the WBC junior lightweight title in his most recent bout on February 20, dropping Miguel Berchelt three times in an all-out war before scoring a vicious one-punch knockout in Round 10.

The 30-year-old is grateful for his new deal with Top Rank.

“I am proud to be part of the Top Rank family,” said Valdez, who is trained by Eddy Reynoso. “I want to thank [Top Rank chairman] Bob Arum and [President] Todd duBoef for their confidence in my abilities. I will not let them down. I also want to thank my manager Frank Espinoza for securing a great deal for me. This is a wonderful moment in my career and I’m grateful to God for my blessings.”

Arum believes Valdez embodies everything that is right with being an unbeaten world titleholder.

“It’s a pleasure to promote a young athlete like Oscar Valdez,” said Arum. “He is a true gentleman, who is grateful for the help we’ve provided and he works collaboratively with the company for the mutual benefit of both parties. I have been very fond of Oscar from the moment we signed him and I am proud of everything he has accomplished. I would like to recognize Frank Espinoza, a fantastic manager who has been integral in helping Oscar reach this point.”

“We are ecstatic that Top Rank and Oscar Valdez are continuing what has been a long and successful partnership,” said Espinoza. “Bob Arum and Todd duBoef recognize Oscar as a special fighter with all the characteristics to make him an all-time great. Oscar has the discipline and passion it takes to reach the top levels of the sport. We’re very proud of what Oscar has achieved so far and we’re confident he will delight boxing fans with more exciting and memorable fights.”

Valdez also held the WBO featherweight title, defending it six times between 2016 and 2019.

