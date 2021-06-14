Lindolfo Delgado-Salvador Briceno added to Inoue-Dasmarinas card

Junior welterweight prospect Lindolfo Delgado will finally make his Top Rank debut.

The unbeaten Mexican will face Salvador Briceno Saturday night at The Theatre inside Virgins Hotel Las Vegas. The eight-round bout will stream live on ESPN+ (7:45 p.m. ET/ 4:45 p.m. PT).

Delgado (11-0, 11 knockouts), who resides in Monterrey, was originally penciled to fight on the undercard of the Josh Taylor-Jose Ramirez fight on May 22, but his bout was pushed back.

The 26-year-old Delgado has not fought since knocking out Jesus Zazueta Anaya in September 2019. That knockout win would be his last under a promotional contract with Ringstar Sports and he had previously fought on a handful of Premier Boxing Champions cards.

An amateur standout, who represented Mexico at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Delgado recently signed a managerial deal with Rick Mirigian and he is trained by Robert Garcia.

Briceno (17-6, 11 KOs), who resides in the boxing hotbed of Guadalajara, Mexico, last fought on June 30 of last year, losing by decision over 10 one-sided rounds to Josue Vargas. The 26-year-old has lost three of his last five bouts, with the other two losses coming against unbeaten Gabriel Flores Jr. and Yomar Alamo.

Three more fights will round out the Top Rank card.

Heavyweight Guido Vianello (7-0-1, 7 KOs), who represented Italy at the 2016 Olympic Games, will square off against Dante Stone (5-1, 3 KOs) of Chandler, Arizona in a six-round bout.

In a clash of unbeaten junior welterweights, Omar Rosario (3-0, 1 KO) of Puerto Rico will face Reno, Nevada’s JJ Mariano (3-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round bout.

Unbeaten lightweight and San Diego-area resident Eric Puente (5-0) will square off against an opponent to be determined.

