Michael Dutchover faces Ivan Benitez June 6 in Cali

Lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover will face Ivan Benitez on June 6, Thompson Boxing Promotions announced Wednesday afternoon.

The eight-round bout will take place at the Omega Products Event Center in Corona, California, and will headline a ‘3.2.1 Boxing card’ that streams live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions Facebook and YouTube pages (5:30 p.m.ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT).

Dutchover (14-1, 10 knockouts), who is originally from Midland, Texas and now resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Fe Springs, will finally make his 2021 debut after a handful of fights were postponed due to an injury or a postponement of a fight card.

The 23-year-old has not fought since defeating Jorge Marron, Jr. by unanimous decision on July 26. The fight took place over 10 months after Dutchover suffered the only loss of his career, at the hands of Thomas Mattice.

The fight was stopped in round nine by a ringside physician due to a cut above Dutchover’s eye that opened from a punch Mattice landed. He was supposed to meet Benitez tomorrow (Friday, May 28), but the card got moved to June 6.

Dutchover is glad to make his return to the ring.

“It has been a long time coming, but finally it is here,” said Dutchover, who is co-promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions.

“I was supposed to return to action in December but an injury occurred. I know everything happens for a reason but now I am eager to show everyone why I am a future world champion in the making. I want to thank my coach and manager Danny Zamora, as well as Thompson Boxing for sticking by my side.”

Benitez (14-4-1, 10 KOs) fought to a split-decision draw against Francisco Lopez Corrales in his last bout on December 8. In his previous fight on February 21 of last year, Benitez lost by unanimous decision to George Acosta.

The 20-year-old, who is originally from Queretaro, Mexico and now resides in Cancun, made his pro debut at the age of 15 in November 2015.

In the co-feature, junior middleweight Richard Brewart, Jr. will square off against Donte Stubbs in a six-round bout.

Brewart (9-0, 4 KOs), who resides in Rancho Cucamonga, California, overcame a knockdown in the opening round of his last fight to defeat Nathan Weston by split-decision in a clash of unbeaten fighters.

Stubbs (6-1, 2 KOs) last fought on July 9, against Fred Wilson, Jr. After scoring two knockdowns, Stubbs, who resides in nearby Riverside, was originally announced the winner, but the Nevada Athletic Commission overturned the result to a no-contest almost two months later, after Stubbs tested positive for the banned substance methyltestosterone.

In the opening bout, Jose Sanchez (6-0, 4 KOs) of Cathedral City, California will face Denver’s Andrew Strode (6-0, 1 KO) in a six-round clash of unbeaten junior featherweights.

Alex Camponovo, who is the creator of the ‘3.2.1 Boxing’ series and Thompson Boxing’s general manager and matchmaker, believes the June 6 card will be an entertaining occasion.

“This is one of the better 3.2.1 Boxing cards we have put together,” said Camponovo. “Michael Dutchover is in a great fight, but the two undercard fights are extremely strong with two undefeated fighters facing each other in Sanchez versus Strode, and Richard Brewart Jr will look to have another impressive performance against Donte Stubbs, which is a great all-action fight. I am excited for this card and cannot wait for these fights to kick off.”

Beto Duran will call the play-by-play, with Ring Magazine editor Dougie Fischer and boxing scribe Steve Kim providing color commentary. Jessica Rosales will serve as onsite ringside reporter and host.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing