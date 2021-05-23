Jason Quigley, Shane Mosley Jr. look to settle unfinished business on Saturday

Jason Quigley (L) lands hook to James De La Rosa en route to a 10-round decision on the Canelo-Khan undercard in May 2016. Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Despite a previous postponement, Jason Quigley and Shane Mosley Jr. are still has eager to face one another as ever.

The intriguing crossroads middleweight clash previously tabbed for earlier this year will instead materialize on Saturday at the renamed Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout will appear on the undercard of WBC lightweight titlist Devin Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) against former three-division champion Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs).

The fight was initially slated to take place on a Jan. 30 card at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California. However, the event was canceled after former 175-pound titleholder Sergey Kovalev tested positive for synthetic testosterone ahead of a scheduled clash with Bektemir Melikuziev.

Ireland’s Quigley (18-1, 14 KOs) then withdrew due to COVID-19, which forced the 30-year-old American Mosley (17-3, 10 KOs) to face late replacement Cristian Olivas. They met at a catchweight of 162 pounds, which saw Mosley stop Olivas inside five rounds.

“I was ready to make 160 then, but Quigley got COVID-19, so we had to make the adjustment,” stated Mosley, the 30-year-old son of Hall of Fame former three-division champ Shane Mosley.

“I predict ‘…and the new NABO middleweight champion, Shane Mosley Jr.’ That’s what I’m predicting.”

Mosley, who has won four bouts in a row since losing a 10-round unanimous decision to Brandon Adams in November 2018 in California, told The Ring that the key to winning is to be the better boxer –– plain and simple.

“Obviously it worked for me in my last four fights in a row, and it certainly worked against Cristian Olivas,” said Mosley. “So, I got to do me.”

Whereas Mosley was able to fight in 2021, Quigley is coming into the bout on a 16-month layoff. The 30-year-old has not fought since a third-round knockout of Fernando Marin last January in California. The victory was second in a row following an upset ninth-round stoppage to Tureano Johnson in July 2019.

This will mark Quigley’s first middleweight fight since that defeat to Johnson. His last two bouts have been contested at super middleweight.

“[Mosley Jr.] has good skills, but I’m concentrated on getting in there and taking care of my business and making sure that I’m there 110 percent,” said Quigley.

“We’re going to try and [implement our] game plan to the best that we possibly can. If the knockout comes, it comes. It’s always great to get knockouts; it’s always nice to have them on the record.”

However, Mosley has never been knocked out, and Quigley acknowledges that.

“It would be silly for me to go in there looking for that knockout,” he added. “Knockouts come when you least expect them, so we’re going to get in there, stick to our game plan, and come away with a victory.”