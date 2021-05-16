Tyson Fury confirms that Anthony Joshua superfight is on for August 14 in Saudi Arabia

The Ring heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has received a promise from a Saudi prince.

Saudi defense secretary Prince Khalid Abdulaziz Al Saud has stated that the undisputed heavyweight world championship match between Fury and three-belt titleholder Anthony Joshua is set for August 14 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“I just got off the phone with Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia. He told me this fight is 100-percent on August 14, 2021. All eyes on the world will be on the kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Fury said in a video posted on Twitter Sunday.

Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, also confirmed the news Sunday morning, calling Prince Khalid and his team “men of their word.”

Arum also added that a “clean draft” of the final contract will arrive Monday.

The deal, which is worth roughly $155 million, will see both fighters earn $75 million each. An additional $5 million will he allocated for the undercard and other expenses.

Joshua most recently knocked out Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round of a mandatory title defense in December at the SSE Arena in London. Fury has not fought since February 2020 when he defeated Deontay Wilder via seventh-round TKO in a one-sided performance.

Fury and Joshua signed a two-fight deal in March to fight for the undisputed championship. Lennox Lewis was the last undisputed heavyweight champion more than two decades ago.