Mikaela Mayer-Erica Farias WBO 130-pound title bout added to Inoue-Dasmarinas card

Mikaela Mayer will defend her WBO female junior lightweight title against Erica Farias on June 19, Top Rank announced Friday afternoon.

The 10-round bout will take place inside The Theatre at Virgins Hotel (formerly known as the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino) in Las Vegas and will precede the main event between Ring Magazine champion Naoya Inoue and Michael Dasmarinas.

Both fights will air live on ESPN (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

Mayer (14-0, 5 knockouts), who is originally from the San Fernando Valley in Southern California and now resides in Colorado Springs, won the vacant title on October 31, defeating Poland’s Ewa Brodnicka over 10 one-sided rounds. Brodnicka had been stripped of the title for weighing in a quarter-of-a-pound over the 130 limit.

The 30-year-old Mayer, who is rated No. 3 by The Ring at junior lightweight, has sought unification bouts against her rival titleholders, but as much as she is willing to face the best, she is not overlooking Farias.

“I am excited for my first title defense as WBO world champion,” said Mayer, who is promoted by Top Rank and managed by George Ruiz. “Although I had sought a unification bout, Farias is a worthy opponent who will make for an entertaining, action-packed fight. She brings excellent credentials and has only lost to some of best women [in] boxing today. I’m ready and eager to pass another test and showcase the skills that will eventually make me your undisputed champion.”

Farias (26-4, 10 KOs), who resides in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has not fought since October 2019, when she dropped a majority decision to Jessica McCaskill in a rematch. In their first bout, one year earlier, Farias surrendered her WBC junior welterweight title via unanimous decision.

A pro since 2009, Farias also challenged then-undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhu, in June 2017, losing by unanimous decision.

Top Rank also announced that a compelling featherweight clash between Adam Lopez and former world junior featherweight titleholder Isaac Dogboe will be added to the card. Both bouts will air live on ESPN+.

Lopez (15-2, 6 KOs), who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, defeated former featherweight title challenger Jason Sanchez by majority decision in his last bout on February 13. He has won two bouts since losing by knockout to Oscar Valdez in November 2019.

Dogboe (21-2, 15 KOs) stopped Chris Avalos in the eighth round of his last bout on July 21. The victory over Avalos snapped a two-bout losing streak, both to Emmanuel Navarrete, for Dogboe, who is originally from Accra, Ghana and now lives and trains in Tampa, Florida.

