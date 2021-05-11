Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos fight to be moved to June 19

The lightweight championship fight between champion Teofimo Lopez and mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. has been moved back two weeks, from June 5 to June 19. The fight will still take place at LoanDepot Park, the home stadium of Major League Baseball’s Florida Marlins.

The news was first reported by Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole. Lopez’s manager David McWater confirmed the news to The Ring. The Ring first reported that the fight would be postponed a week ago.

The postponement comes in light of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s exhibition bout against YouTuber turned pro boxer Logan Paul, which also takes place in Miami on June 6.

The purse bid for the Lopez-Kambosos fight was won by Triller Fight Club in February, with Lopez (16-0, 12 knockouts) set to make about $3.9 million to defend The Ring, IBF, WBO and WBA titles against Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs), an Australia native and the IBF’s mandatory challenger.

Kambosos is expected to make $2.1 million for the fight, which comes after back to back victories over Mickey Bey and Lee Selby.

Moving the pay-per-view fight date means sharing a date with a number of other boxing cards that night, including Naoya Inoue’s IBF bantamweight title defense against Michael Dasmarinas on an ESPN card from Las Vegas, plus a Showtime triple header featuring Jermall Charlo defending the WBC middleweight title against Juan Macias Montiel in Houston. There will also be a DAZN card that night which will feature Jaime Munguia facing Maciej Sulecki in El Paso, Texas.