Marc Castro on Keyshawn Davis amateur history: 3-0 is not a rivalry

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

ARLINGTON, Texas – Marc Castro threw some shade at his former amateur opponent Keyshawn Davis on Friday before they appeared on the same card together.

Castro and Davis appeared in separate bouts on the undercard of superstar Canelo Alvarez’s eighth round technical knockout of Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium.

The 21-year-old Castro (3-0, 3 knockouts) bloodied and pummeled Irving Macias Castillo en route to a fourth-round stoppage, while Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) went the distance with Jose Antonio Meza in a six-round unanimous decision.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Castro was asked by DAZN’s Chris Mannix whether he would be interested in renewing his “rivalry” with Davis, whom he holds three victories over from their amateur days.

Castro responded: “3-0. It’s not a rivalry.”

Davis, who went 76-12 as an amateur, told The Ring that despite their previous fights, he ended up accomplishing more than Castro in the unpaid ranks and would beat him easily as a professional.

“I was a better amateur than him, period,” Davis said. “I surpassed him in the amateurs, and he didn’t do what I did in the amateurs. My record speaks for itself.”

As an amateur, Castro compiled a record of 177-7. Some of his accomplishments include 16 national titles, three National Silver Gloves championships, and two National Junior Olympics titles.

Davis says that Castro was trying to promote himself up by using his name.

“He’s trying to hype himself up with my wave,” he added. “Stay out of my wave.”

Speaking with Castro just before Alvarez arrived at the media center to answer questions, Castro was nothing but smiles while surrounded by family.

“I like his confidence,” he said of Davis. “If it happens, it happens. We’ll just have to see down the line. I’m on my own path, and he’s on his.”

Despite scoring what appeared to be an easy victory, Castro gave himself “a solid B-plus.”

“I need to sit down on my punches better and not throw as much,” he admitted. “I went out there and did my job.

“Right now, I’m excited to go home and spend time with my family. I want to fight again around July.