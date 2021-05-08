George Acosta beats Gadwin Rosa in Boxeo Telemundo headliner

Junior lightweight George Acosta outboxed Gadwin Rosa over 10 rounds, winning by unanimous decision, Friday night, at Osceola Heritage Park, in Kissimmee, Florida.

Scores were 96-94, 97-93 and 98-92 for Acosta, who improves to 12-1 with 1 knockout.

It was a quick turnaround for Acosta, who most recently fought on April 18, defeating journeyman Edgar Ramirez by unanimous decision, in Corona, California, not far from his hometown of Whittier.

Rosa (11-2, 9 KOs), originally from Puerto Rico and now residing in Ocala, Florida, had not fought since stopping Danny Flores in Round 2, in October 2019. The fight took place almost six months after Rosa lost by unanimous decision to Sulaiman Segawa.

Both Acosta and Rosa fought on even terms from the opening bell but Rosa found success connecting with right crosses to Acosta’s head. Undaunted, Acosta began mixing his attack, landing lead and counter right crosses upstairs on Rosa.

Acosta battered Rosa during the final minute of Round 6, landing a series of combinations that had Rosa backing up. Even as Rosa gave a good account of himself, Acosta was the busier fighter and connected the more effective punches.

The 24-year-old Acosta, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing Promotions, believed the necessary adjustments were key in defeating Rosa.

“I felt fine, this being my first 10-round bout,” said Acosta, who has now won his last five bouts since suffering his only loss as a pro at the hands of lightweight prospect Ruben Torres in May 2019. I’ve never even had an eight-round bout before. I did feel a bit tired in the fight when he connected a hook to the body.

“I’d have to watch the fight again. There is a lot of room for improvement. My favorite punch is the jab. It was working but then my coach told me to pressure him more and go on the attack.”

In a clash of unbeaten junior featherweights, Pedro Salome, of Anaheim, California, by way of Puebla, Mexico, defeated Hector Bayanilla by split decision.

One judges scored the bout 39-37 for Bayanilla, while the other two judges scored the bout 39-37 for Salome, who improves to 3-0-1 with 1 KO.

Bayanilla, who resides in Allentown, Pennsylvania, drops to 2-1-1 with 1 KO.

Friday’s All Star Boxing card was the first of the “Boxeo Telemundo” spring series. The card took place one night after the passing of Felix “Tuto” Zabala Sr., who founded All Star Boxing. Felix “Tutico” Zabala now runs the day-to-day operations of the company with his son Felix Zabala III.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.