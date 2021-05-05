Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. postponed

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Undefeated, unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. will have to wait at least a few weeks longer to dance.

Brooklyn’s Lopez and Australia’s Kambosos were initially supposed to meet June 5 in a Triller Fight Club main event at LoanDepot Park, in Miami, the home of the Miami Marlins. However Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube star Logan Paul are set to box in an exhibition match the following day in an exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, where Showtime is televising a four-bout pay-per-view card from the home of the Miami Dolphins.

BoxingScene’s Keith Idec was first to report that Triller Fight Club was seriously considering moving the Lopez-Kambosos pay-per-view event to a separate date.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, event organizers are targeting June 19th as the new date.

A voicemail left for Peter Kahn, Triller’s Chief Boxing Officer, went unreturned at time of publication.

Lopez (16-0, 12 knockouts), 23, who will make roughly $3.9 million, will defend the IBF, WBA and WBO titles, as well as The Ring Magazine championship against Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs), The Ring’s No. 8-ranked lightweight and mandatory challenger for the IBF title.

The 27-year-old Kambosos, who will make around $2.1 million to face Lopez, is coming off two consecutive split decision victories over Mickey Bey and former titlist Lee Selby.