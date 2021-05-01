Erislandy Lara starches Thomas Lamanna by brutal first round knockout

Erislandy Lara/Photo by Stephanie Trapp TGB Promotions

It didn’t take long for Erislandy Lara to make the difference in class clear to see.

The former junior middleweight titleholder needed just one left hand to put Thomas Lamanna out in the first round. Referee Thomas Taylor recognized the peril Lamanna was in and immediately waived off the count. The time of stoppage was 1:20.

Punch stats showed Lamanna landing just one punch before being knocked out, while Lara had credit for 8.

Lara (28-3-3, 16 knockouts), who was making his middleweight debut, now becomes a player at 160 pounds, where fighters like Gennadiy Golovkin, Jermall Charlo, Ryota Murata and Demetrius Andrade are among the top stars. The win earned him the “regular” WBA middleweight title, which The Ring doesn’t recognize as a full championship.

The fight never seemed in doubt from the moment it was announced. While Lara 38, of Guantanamo, Cuba had shown his ability among the top fighters at 154 pounds, the 29-year-old Lamanna of Millville, N.J. had shown a ceiling in his talent, losing whenever he stepped up against Jorge Cota, Brian Mendoza or other fighters above the club level.

The Lara-Lamanna fight headlined a PBC on Fox card from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. that preceded the pay-per-view portion of the night, which is headlined by the heavyweight fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Chris Arreola.

Eduardo Ramirez opened up the PBC on Fox card with a third round stoppage of Isaac Avelar in their featherweight bout. Ramirez (25-2-3, 12 knockouts) put Avelar (17-3, 10 KOs) down with an explosive right hook early in the round. Avelar rose up but was clearly out on his feet when the referee stepped in along the ropes to stop the fight.

Another look at the punch that dropped Isaac Avelar for the first time, leading to the RD3 KO. #RamirezAvelar Order the #RuizArreola 🇲🇽 PPV now! :link: : https://t.co/RaBl7yq51V pic.twitter.com/Xw3uEuj0Ip — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) May 1, 2021

The loss is the third in Avelar’s last four outings, while Ramirez has now won three straight since his decision loss to Claudio Marrero in 2019.

With the win, Ramirez earns the WBA interim featherweight belt.

Punch stat numbers showed Ramirez with a 57 to 42 edge in connected punches, and a 193 to 163 edge in attempts.