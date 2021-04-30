Weights from Manchester for Derek Chisora-Joseph Parker heavyweight showdown

Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker during their Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight Contest tomorrow night. (Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

Derek Chisora finds himself staring at his relevance. The 37-year-old will be facing Joseph Parker (28-2, 21 knockouts) Saturday night, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office in the England and DAZN in the United States from Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Chisora (32-10, 23 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk. The Ring’s No. 10-ranked heavyweight, last October and is 3-2 over his last five fights. Parker, The Ring’s No. 5 heavyweight, just fought in February.

They weighed in Friday, with Chisora tipping the scales at 250.8 pounds, the lightest he’s been since he weighed 246¼ for his December 2018 rematch loss with Dillian Whyte.

Parker came in at 241.2 pounds, almost two pounds less than what he weighed for his victory over Junior Fa just eight weeks ago.

Both fighters have new trainers.

Parker parted ways with Kevin Barry and has moved on to Andy Lee, who worked with heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Chisora is now being trained by Buddy McGirt.

As of this posting, Chisora was raising a fuss claiming he will refuse to fight Saturday night if he does not walk to the ring second after losing a coin toss to Parker as to the choice of who walks into the ring first.

The Ring’s pound-for-pound No. 1 female fighter and lightweight Ring champion, Katie Taylor (17-0, 6 KOs), weighed 134.8 pounds her title defense against Natasha Jonas (9-1-1, 7 KOs). Jonas weighed 134.7 pounds for her second career title fight.

The pair have some history. Taylor decisioned Jonas in 2012 in the quarterfinals of the 2012 London Olympics, eventually won by with Taylor.

Coming off an 18-month layoff, WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol (17-0, 11KOs) defends the title for the seventh time. Bivol weighed 174.1 pounds and will be facing England’s Craig Richards (16-1-1, 9KOs). Richards came in at 174.6 pounds for his first career title fight.

Chisora-Parker undercard weights

Middleweight 10 Rounds

Chris Eubank Jr. (29-2, 22 KOs) 161.9 lbs vs. Marcus Morrison (23-3, 16 KOs) 161.8 lbs.

Lightweight 4 Rounds

Campbell Hatton (1-0, 0 KOs) 135.9 lbs vs. Levi Dunn (0-4, 0 KOs) 134.5 lbs

Johnny Fisher (1-0, 1 KO) 245.7 lbs vs. Phil Williams (3-27-1, 1 KO) 268.7 lbs

Lightweight 12 Rounds

James Tennyson (28-3, 24 KOs) 134.6 lbs vs. Jovanni Straffon (23-3-1, 16 KOs) 133.2 lbs

Super Middleweight 8 Rounds

Scott Fitzgerald (14-0, 9 KOs) 169.4 lbs vs. Gregory Trenel (13-6-2, 3 KOs) 166.2 lbs

Heavyweight 4 Rounds

