Alexis Rocha wants to make next opponent pay for his first loss

Alexis Rocha (right) vs. Miguel Dumas. Photo / Tom Hogan/Hogan Photos/Golden Boy Promotions

Some fighters resort to excuses after suffering their first career loss.

That isn’t how Alexis Rocha handles his setbacks.

It has been a rough six months for the 23-year-old welterweight. On October 30, he was outpointed over 12 rounds by unbeaten prospect Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis in California.

“It really came down to me not letting my hands go,” Rocha explained. “It was my fault. I was in a shell all night.

“When I did let my hands go, I had success. I make no excuses. Rashidi won and was the better man.”

Since that night, Rocha has thought about nothing other than getting back into the ring and “put a hurting on my next opponent.”

The potential victim is Jameson Bacon (26-4, 17 knockouts). The two were initially set to square off on the canceled Jorge Linares-Javier Fortuna card last August. However, the event was shuttered after Linares tested positive for COVID-19.

Losing was a surreal moment for Rocha (16-1, 10 KOs), of Irvine, California, who believes he is entering the ring with more motivation. He is set to square off against Bacon on June 19 on the undercard of the 12-round main event featuring unbeaten middleweight Jaime Munguia taking on Maciej Sulecki at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

“I watched some videos of Bacon, and it’s interesting because he’s a Filipino, but he fights like a Mexican,” Rocha said of his opponent. “He comes forward and gets in your face, but he tends to get lazy.”

The 30-year-old Bacon (26-4, 17 KOs) is coming off a slew of victories over mediocre opposition, which included a 10-round unanimous decision victory over Ramon De La Cruz Sena, a second-round knockout of Roque Agustin Junco, and another second-round demolition over Gonzalo Carlos Dallera.

Of those fighters, two of them have more losses than victories. But Rocha has learned a thing or two from the Ellis fight.

“I respected Ellis too much, and that was my downfall,” he explained. “While I’m not going to overlook Bacon, I’m going to go in there and disrespect him.

“It’s a Golden Boy card. It will probably be the biggest card he has ever fought on. He will be hungry and motivated, but he won’t be as hungry as I am.”