Canelo Alvarez lets Billy Joe Saunders know, “I’m going to win, without a doubt.”

It’s another sign that the world is returning to normal with the megafight between Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez and British star Billy Joe Saunders fast approaching on May 8, in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn has said over 60,000 tickets have already been sold for the live worldwide event being shown on DAZN (not Mexico).

This is another step for Alvarez (55-1-2, 37 knockouts) to unify his WBC, WBA Super and Ring Magazine super middleweight titles by taking away another belt, the WBO strap owned by the undefeated Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs).

On Wednesday, the two fighters spoke about the upcoming fight in a taped DAZN e-conference hosted by Hearn.

“It would mean the absolute world to me, in boxing, like I say, I started boxing like I was five years old and to get to this stage in my career this is the pinnacle of the pinnacle of the mountain; it would everything,” said Saunders, a two-division titlist. “This fight will always be about legacy, because of what’s on the line.

“My history is already written in my head. I just have to follow the script. In training camp, it’s not been military. We’re still enjoying ourselves. I understand none of this event is a joke. Canelo has been on my radar ever since I turned pro. Now is my time to show him.”

Saunders said he thinks movement is a key, but admits he doesn’t know what to expect from Alvarez’s power.

“He is the most devastating puncher on the planet, and he’s the most fearsome man on the planet, so we’ll how the bell goes,” Saunders said. “I respect every fighter that gets in the ring. I respect (Canelo) as a fighter, but that’s as far as it gets for anyone.”

When asked what he has to do to create one of the biggest upsets in British boxing history, Saunders replied, “by being Billy Joe Saunders.”

Saunders would be the second part towards Alvarez’s dream of being the undisputed super middleweight champion, with a fight against IBF 168-pound titlist Caleb Plant projected to take place this fall.

“It’s really important for us to make history,” Canelo said. “And these fights are very important toward what we want to achieve in boxing. I’m very happy to be on this path and training 100 % to reach our goals.

“I know what Billy Joe Saunders brings. He’s a fast fighter who moves a lot. He’s a lefty, a difficult opponent. But as this level, I have to adapt to any style. I feel like I’m in my prime and I obviously really wanted to fight after 13 months without a fight.”

Alvarez has not trouble saying, “I’m going to win, without a doubt. I’m going to win. I come to make history and that’s the only thing going through my head.”

A stacked undercard in support of the mammoth main event, with Elwin Soto (18-1, 12 KOs) defending his WBO World Light-Flyweight title against Katsunari Takayama (32-8, 12 KOs).

Kieron Conway (16-1-1, 3 KOs) defends his WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight title against Souleymane Cissokho (12-0, 8 KOs), Eddy Reynoso trained Cuban Heavyweight Frank Sanchez (17-0, 13 KOs) meets Nagy Aguilera (21-10, 14 KOs), Mexican-American talent Marc Castro (2-0, 2 KOs) fights on his third Canelo undercard, Castro’s old amateur foe Keyshawn Davis (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Jose Antonio Meza (6-4, 1 KO) over six rounds and it’s a family affair on the night with Keyshawn’s brother Kelvin Davis (1-0, 1 KO) fights for the second time in the paid ranks, with Mexican Welterweight Christian Alan Gomez Duran (19-2-1, 17 KOs) celebrating Cinco De Mayo weekend over eight rounds against an opponent to be named soon.

