Ruben Torres makes quick work of Diego Contreras, Miguel Angel Madueño wins U.S. debut

Lightweight/junior welterweight prospect Ruben Torres

Ruben Torres continues to prove why he is one of the best prospects in boxing.

The 23-year-old junior welterweight dropped Diego Contreras twice en route to a knockout victory Sunday evening at the Omega Products International in Corona, California. The scheduled eight-rounder was the main event of a 3.2.1 Boxing show, promoted by Thompson Boxing.

With the victory, Torres, who resides in Santa Monica, California, improves to 15-0, 12 knockouts.

Torres was making his 2021 debut Sunday after winning three fights, two by knockout, last year. In his last bout on December 20, Torres defeated gatekeeper Jose Luis Rodriguez by eight-round unanimous decision.

Contreras entered the fight against Torres having lost two of his previous three bouts.

About 30 seconds into the opening round, Torres dropped Contreras with a counter hook to the head. Contreras was able to beat the count, but was bombarded by a barrage of punches from Torres. A combination by Torres, followed by two punches to the body dropped Contreras again, prompting referee Raul Caiz, Sr. to wave the fight off at 1:04.

“I knew he was a game opponent,” said Torres, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing and trained by Danny Zamora. “I put in a lot of work in for the fight. I wasn’t going to let him do what he wanted to do. I was hoping he would get up so we could get more action in. I’m ready for that next step, which is 10-round fights.”

Torres prepared for the fight by sparring junior welterweight contender Jose Zepeda and lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover.

Contreras, who resides in Saltillo, Mexico, drops to 11-4, 5 KOs.

Junior welterweight prospect Miguel Angel Madueño of Mexico made quick work of Bergman Aguilar, knocking him out at the end of the opening round.

Madueño was making his United States debut Sunday against Aguilar, who was fighting for the first time since November 2019, when he lost by technical decision to Ryan Karl.

The 22-year-old KO artist walked Aguilar down during the opening round, connecting to the head and body with right hands. Towards the end of the round, Aguilar stood and traded with Madueño in the center of the ring. That was likely his downfall as a right hand from Madueño to the stomach dropped him to one knee. Referee Jack Reiss counted him out at 2:59.

Madueño, who now resides in Orange, California, is scheduled to return to action May 28 on the Thompson Boxing/Banner Promotions card in College Station, Texas.

Aguilar drops to 15-7-1, 5 KOs. The 36-year-old from San Jose, Costa Rica has now lost five of his last six bouts.

In the opening bout of the 3.2.1 Boxing card, lightweight George Acosta defeated late-sub Edgar Ramirez by decision over six one-sided rounds.

All three judges scored the bout 60-54 in favor of Acosta, who improves to 11-1, 1 KO.

Acosta, who resides in nearby Whittier, was the more-accurate fighter between the two. The taller-Ramirez fought in spurts as Acosta was busier, connecting more with combinations to the head and body.

Ramirez drops to 17-17-1, 14 KOs. The 30-year-old, who is originally from Ciudad Obregon, Mexico and now resides in Phoenix, Arizona, is now winless in his last five bouts.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing