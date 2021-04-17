Marvelous Marvin Hagler tribute special available on Digital now

We’re pleased to let you know that the Digital Edition of the June 2021 Ring Magazine is now available. As explained by Managing Editor Tom Gray in his “Ringside” column, we were working on a Sugar Ray Robinson special issue when the boxing world was rocked by the news of Marvelous Marvin Hagler’s death, so it was with great sadness but no hesitation that we switched course to honor another legend.

Starting with “The Early Years” (by Bernard Fernandez), we follow the course of Hagler’s life as his mother moved her children to safer surroundings and young Marvin (yes, he did have hair once upon a time) dedicated himself to boxing after teaming up with the Petronelli brothers — a relationship that would last Hagler’s entire career.

The trail of destruction was long — longer than it should have been — as Hagler pounded his way toward a title shot. There were frustrations along the way, and the chip on his shoulder grew. Finally, though, the Marvelous One achieved his destiny.

Ron Borges chronicles the unforgettable moments of Hagler’s epic run as middleweight champion of the world, which would include 12 successful defenses before a controversial loss to Sugar Ray Leonard in 1987.

And then Hagler walked away and didn’t look back. His post-boxing life, cheesy Italian action movies and all, is illuminated by Don Stradley in “Role of a Lifetime.” An excerpt from Stradley’s upcoming book about Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns is also included.

And then there was the man behind the “Destruction and Destroy” motto, somebody characterized by loyalty and warmth. That version of Hagler also made a huge impact, as described by Steve Kim in “The Noble Warrior.”

Our June issue also includes commentary from another middleweight champion, Michael Nunn, who unpacks his career in this month’s “Greatest Hits” feature. Editor-in-Chief Doug Fischer looks back at the astonishing rematch between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman Gonzalez, then looks forward in “Bring on the Thrilogy” to a continuation of the round robin “tournament” that is raging in the junior bantamweight division. And Thomas Gerbasi checks in with Jessica McCaskill after her critic-silencing victory over Cecilia Braekhus in their welterweight championship rematch.

Plus more in our monthly features, like “Jabs and Straight Writes,” “New Faces,” “World Beat” and “The Face of Boxing.”

We hope you enjoy the June issue, and thanks for being a subscriber to The Ring!

