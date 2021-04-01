Alan Solis dominates Jonathan Aguilar in 10-round featherweight contest

Alan Solis wanted to beat up Antonio Soares but instead dominated late replacement Jonathan Aguilar in a one-sided unanimous decision victory.

The 10-round featherweight clash headlined a four-bout card that streamed live Thursday, on UFC Fight Pass, at Polideportivo Centenario, in Los Mochis, Mexico.

Two judges scored the bout 96-93, while the third had it 99-91, all for Solis, who has now won three contests in a row since fighting Francisco Lucero to an eight-round draw last September.

The 22-year-old Solis (13-0-1, 7 knockouts), of Mexico, never broke a sweat. In the third round, he froze Aguilar in his tracks with a check left hook and cruised to the victory.

“I think I won the entire fight without a doubt,” he stated following the bout. “I think I took every single round.”

Aguilar (19-9, 15 KOs), who took the fight on less than 48 hours’ notice after Soares dropped out with no explanation, was simply outclassed and outworked.

“I think I [fought] a very intelligent fight,” Solis added. “I hit him without getting hit and I think I won every single round.”

In the 10th and final round, Aguilar went down on a push. Solis then stepped on the gas for the remainder of the round, hurting him late with a left hook to the body but was unable to secure the knockout victory.

“I would have liked to get the knockout; it didn’t come but I’m still happy with my [performance] tonight.”

Leading up to the fight, Solis promised to be a more patient fighter. He believes that he accomplished his objective.

“I still have a long way to go,” he continued. “I used a different technique but I think it came out very well.

“[The left jab] is something we’ve worked on since the very last camp. I know it’s the key punch. I think I worked it very well.”

Mauricio Pintor scored an eight-round unanimous decision victory over Kendo Castaneda, at welterweight, in the chief support bout.

Two judges scored the fight 76-75, while the third had it 76-74, all in favor of Pintor (24-3-1, 14 KOs).

Castaneda (17-4, 8 KOs), who dropped his fourth straight bout, was deducted a point in Round 2 for landing a shot on Pintor’s kidney in the clinch.

Pintor was cut badly around his left eye from an accidental headbutt in the third frame. He responded with a solid fourth round, backing up Castaneda to the ropes and connecting with a series of crisp body punches.

On the undercard, Luis Torres (11-0, 8 KOs) stopped Jose Paez (13-2-1, 10 KOs) inside five rounds to remain undefeated and 112-pound prospect Kevin Urrutia (2-0, 2 KOs) knocked Miguel Angel Vazquez out cold (1-1) in the third round of a scheduled four-round contest.