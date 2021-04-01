Alan Solis-Jonathan Aguilar to headline in Los Mochis, Mexico

A new opponent awaits for Alan Solis on Thursday.

The unbeaten featherweight will square off against late-replacement Jonathan Aguilar at the Polideportivo Centenario in Los Mochis, Mexico. The 10-round bout will headline a four-bout card that will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

At Wednesday’s weigh-in, Solis weighed in at 125.5 pounds. Aguilar, who took the fight on less than 48 hours’ notice, weighed 127.5 pounds.

Aguilar replaces Antonio Paolo Soares of Brazil. No reason was given as to why Soares pulled out of the fight.

In his last bout, on December 9, Solis (12-0-1, 7 knockouts), who resides in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, scored a seventh-round stoppage over Abelardo Sanchez. That victory took place seven weeks after Solis defeated Eddy Valencia by unanimous decision.

The only blemish on Solis’ record took place on September 26, when he fought to a draw with Francisco Lucero.

Aguilar (19-8, 15 KOs), who resides in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico, last fought on February 15 of last year, stopping Manuel Chavez in three rounds. The 27-year-old has split his last four bouts.

In the co-feature, fringe welterweight contender Mauricio Pintor will face Kendo Castaneda in an eight-round bout.

Pintor (23-3-1, 14 KOs) has not fought since October 2019, when he defeated John Karl Sosa by technical decision. The Mexico City resident, who is the nephew of former two-weight world titleholder Lupe Pintor, has won six of his last seven bouts.

Castaneda (17-3, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas has lost his last three bouts, dating back to February 28 of last year, including a one-sided decision loss to Josue Vargas on October 17.

Hard-hitting lightweight Luis Torres (10-0, 7 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon will square off against Jose Paez in an eight-round bout. Paez (13-1-1 1 NC), who resides in Hermosillo, had stopped his previous four opponents before fighting to a no-contest against journeyman Jose Eduardo Poom in his last bout, on November 14.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass stream is a four-round junior bantamweight bout between Las Vegas’ Kevin Urritia (1-0, 1 KO) and Manuel Ruiz (1-0) of Costa Rica, Mexico.

Roy Jones Jr. Promotions and De La O Promotions will co-promote the card.

