Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to face UFC legend Anderson Silva in June 19 boxing match

Photo by Tom Hogan - Hogan Photos/ Golden Boy Promotions

A mixed martial arts legend will face the son of a boxing legend and former world champion.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship star Anderson Silva will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 19, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon via press release. The fight will take place at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico and will be broadcast on pay-per-view.

The event will be promoted by Jorge Toscano of Toscano Boxing Promotions and Saul Rios of Borizteca Boxing Promotions.

“I have rededicated myself to the sport I love and I will be ready to face anyone in the light heavyweight division starting with Silva,” said the 35-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (52-5-1, 34 knockouts).

Silva, 45, is considered by many to be the greatest MMA fighter in history, but is well beyond his best, having won just once in his last nine bouts. This wouldn’t be a pro debut for Silva, since he currently has a 1-1 pro career according to Boxrec, having lost by first round stoppage in his pro debut in 1998, and won a second round KO in 2005. Both fights were in his native Brazil.

“I am extremely happy for the opportunity to test my boxing skills with Julio César Chávez Jr.,” said Silva, who had previously been linked to talks for a fight with Roy Jones Jr. years earlier.

“I train continuously, always am striving for resilience and to overcome obstacles. Fighting is my everlasting breath.”

Also slated for the card is an exhibition bout between Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. against Hector Camacho Jr., in what is being advertised as Chavez’s final ring appearance.