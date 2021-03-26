Oscar De La Hoya announces comeback fight, July 3 on Triller Fight Club

The Golden Boy is returning to the ring.

After a decade of comeback rumors, Oscar De La Hoya, a former six-division world champion and International Boxing Hall of Famer, made it official.

De La Hoya confirmed the news Friday afternoon in Las Vegas during a Triller Fight Club press conference to hype up the April 17 pay-per-view show headlined by Jake Paul and former UFC title contender Ben Askren.

“July 3, I’m making my comeback,” De La Hoya announced, after Snoop Dogg had brought him to the stage, a surprise special guest.

Details of the event were not revealed. However, it came as a surprise to some in the industry that De La Hoya would fight on the Triller Fight Club series, given that his stable at Golden Boy Promotions box primarily on DAZN.

De La Hoya (39-6, 30 knockouts), who captured an Olympic gold medal in 1992, has not fought since getting battered by Manny Pacquiao in an eighth-round stoppage in their Dec. 2008 HBO pay-per-view main event at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

While the fight shot Pacquiao into superstardom, De La Hoya formally announced his retirement four months later.

The 48-year-old had previously talked up the possibility of a comeback since 2011. But in each instance, De La Hoya ended up changing his mind.