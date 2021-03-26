Ruben Torres and Diego Contreras headline Thompson Boxing card on April 19

Lightweight prospect Ruben Torres

Lightweight prospect Ruben Torres will face Diego Contreras on April 18, Thompson Boxing Promotions announced Friday.

The eight-round bout will take place at the Omega Products International in Corona, California, and will headline a “3.2.1 Boxing” card that will stream live on their website (ThompsonBoxing.com) and on their YouTube and Facebook pages (5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT).

Torres (14-0, 11 knockouts) has emerged as one of Thompson Boxing’s top prospects. The Southern California-based promotional company has developed the likes of former world unified junior featherweight titleholder Danny Roman, former two-division world titleholder Timothy Bradley, former IBF titleholder Yonnhy Perez, and Mauricio Herrera, and Josesito Lopez.

“We’re glad to be back with another exciting 3.2.1 event,” said Alex Camponovo, Thompson Boxing’s general manager and creator of 3.2.1 Boxing. “Ruben Torres will look to continue to improve upon what he has done in the past, and each bout offers interesting contrasts in styles that will create interesting match-ups. I know he’s ready to bring forth a great performance.”

The 23-year-old Torres last fought on December 20, 2020, defeating Jose Luis Rodriguez by unanimous decision. In his previous fight on July 26, Torres scored an impressive knockout victory over gatekeeper Oscar Bravo in the sixth.

Torres is confident of putting on another dominant performance on April 18.

“I am excited to return to the ring and give the fans a great show,” said Torres, who resides in Santa Monica, California. “This is my fifth scheduled eight-round fight, and I have been training hard with my coach, Danny Zamora.”

Contreras (11-3, 5 KOs) defeated Eliud Montoya by unanimous decision in his last bout on September 25 in his hometown of Monterey, Mexico. In 2019, he lost back-to-back fights against former world title challenger Alfredo Santiago and Jose Cardenas, respectfully.

Having won four of his last six bouts, Contreras believes he has the aggression and ring savvy to defeat Torres.

“I’m going to make this fight ugly for Torres,” Contreras said. “I’ll be throwing a lot of punches and I’m not holding back. We will see what he’s made of. I’m coming to win.”

In the co-feature, lightweight George Acosta, of nearby Whittier, will square off against an opponent to be determined in a six-round bout. Acosta (10-1, 1 KO) has won his last three bout since losing by unanimous decision to Torres in May 2019.

In the opening bout of the stream, former two-time world title challenger Petr Petrov (41-6-2, 22 KOs) will face Bergman Aguilar in an eight-round bout.

Petrov, who is originally from Russia and resides in Madrid, Spain, knocked out veteran Dedrick Bell in his last bout in September 2019. He has won his last three bouts since losing to then-unbeaten Ivan Baranchyk in March 2018.

Aguilar (15-6-1, 5 KOs) was stopped by Ryan Karl after round 5 of his last bout in November 2019 after suffering a broken left hand during the fight. Originally from Nicaragua, now residing in San Jose, Costa Rica, Aguilar has lost four of his last five bouts.

Beto Duran will call the action from ringside along with Ring Magazine editor Doug Fischer and boxing scribe Steve Kim. Jessica Rosales will serve as onsite ringside reporter.

