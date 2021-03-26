Charles Conwell will take on Ivan Golub in the next Ring City USA event on April 8

Charles Conwell was impressive in stopping Madiyar Ashkeyev in nine (Photo by Tom Hogan-Ring City USA).

Unbeaten junior middleweight Charles Conwell will face once-beaten Ivan Golub on April 8, it was announced Thursday night.

The 10-round bout will take place at “a secret location on the East Coast” of the United States and will headline the next “Ring City USA” telecast (NBC Sports Network, 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

A source told The Ring Thursday night another “Ring City USA” card will take place two weeks later.

The last three cards have taken place throughout Puerto Rico, culminating Thursday night in San Juan, where Amanda Serrano successfully defended her WBC/WBO world featherweight titles against Daniela Bermudez by knocking her out.

Conwell (14-0, 11 knockouts) and Golub make an intriguing clash between two boxer-punchers, where the winner takes a significant step forward in a very talent-rich junior middleweight division.

Conwell, who resides in Cleveland, Ohio, won by knockout after the ninth of his last bout on December 17, stopping Madiyar Ashkeyev. The fight took place in the parking lot of the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, California, where “Ring City USA” staged their first three cards of the series.

In his previous fight on October 7, Conwell stopped Wendy Touissant in round 9. The 23-year-old, who is managed by BWAA 2020 Manager of the Year David McWater, has stopped six of last seven opponents.

Golub, who is originally from Gorlovka, Ukraine, and now resides in Brooklyn, New York, returned to the ring on February 20 after a 15-month absence, stopping Luis Eduardo Florez in round six.

The 32-year-old has stopped his last three opponents and has won his last six bouts since losing a questionable decision to Jamontay Clark in June 2017. Golub (19-1, 15 KOs) has notables victories over James Stevenson and Lanardo Tyner.

Both Conwell and Golub are promoted by Lou DiBella and managed by McWater.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FsalazarBoxing