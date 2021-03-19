Vergil Ortiz Jr. makes weight on second attempt for Maurice Hooker fight

Vergil Ortiz Jr., one of boxing’s rising stars, is officially set to kick off his 2021 campaign, but first had to lose some weight at the scale.

A hometown battle between two Dallas, Texas natives will go down on Saturday as Ortiz Jr. (16-0, 16 KOs) and former junior welterweight titlist Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (27-1-3, 19 KOs) clash in a 12-round, DAZN-streamed battle at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Ortiz (16-0, 16 KOs), a 22-year-old knockout artist from Grand Prairie, Texas, checked in at 147.6 pounds and was given one hour to shed 0.6 pounds in order to challenge Hooker for a secondary belt. In his most recent bout, he dominated Samuel Vargas en route to a seventh-round stoppage in California.

At approximately 1:18 p.m., Golden Boy personnel informed The Ring that Ortiz made weight on his second attempt, coming in at 147 on the dot.



The 31-year-old Hooker (27-1-3, 18 KOs), who is making his debut as a full-fledged welterweight, tipped the scales right on the dot at 147 pounds. He is coming off a first-round knockout of Uriel Perez in December 2019 on the undercard of the super middleweight affair between Daniel Jacobs and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Arizona.

In the chief support bout, Anabel Ortiz (31-3, 4 KOs), 105.2 pounds, will defend her WBA strawweight title for the 13th time in her U.S. debut against Seniesa Estrada (19-0, 8 KOs), 104.4 pounds, in a 10-round contest.

Ortiz was also allocated an hour to lose 0.2 pounds to avoid being stripped.

Other weights:

Marcelino Lopez (36-2-1, 21 KOs), 140.8 pounds, faces Jairo Lopez (27-11, 18 KOs), 139.2 pounds, in a 10-round junior welterweight affair.

Tristan Kalkreuth (7-0, 5 KOs), 198 pounds, takes on Dustin Long (4-1-2, 4 KOs) 201.2 pounds, in a six-round cruiserweight fight.