Kay Hagler’s statement on the death of her husband, all-time great Marvin Hagler

MARCH 1984: Ring Magazine Cover - Marvelous Marvin Hagler on the cover. (Photo by: The Ring Magazine/Getty Images)

On Monday morning, two days after the death of her husband, all-time middleweight great Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Kay Hagler, Marvin’s wife released a statement on Hagler’s Facebook page that read:

“I would like to speak with my heart to all of you. I apologize if my English is not written correctly but I hope everyone understands me in this difficult moment.

“After 31 years the love of my life is gone and my life without him no longer makes sense, but I can feel him next to me even now and he’s telling me not to give up and be strong for him.

“Thank you for your love, he loved people so much, he loved you all he was happy when he read your comments he was a special person the most beautiful person I had ever met in all my life.

“I was the only person close to him until the last minute, and I am the only person that know how things went not even his family know all the details and I do NOT accept to read some stupid comment without knowing really what happen. For sure wasn’t the vaccine that caused his death. My baby left in peace with his usually smile and now is not the time to talk nonsense.