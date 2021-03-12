Srisaket Sor Rungvisai dominates Sithmorseng, looks to face Estrada-Gonzalez winner this year

Photo by WP Boxing

Wisaksil Wangek, or Srisaket Sor Rungvisai as he’s also known in boxing, scored a third-round stoppage over Ekkawit Songnui on Friday in Thailand. That’s the third win in a row for Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 knockouts) since dropping a unanimous decision loss to Juan Francisco Estrada in their rematch almost two years ago. The former Ring/WBC 115-pound champ is now the mandatory challenger for the winner of the Estrada-Roman Gonzalez rematch in Dallas.

“I prepared very well for this fight,” he said minutes after the conclusion of the bout, “but I didn’t rush it. I wanted to get a few rounds in so that I can be ready for the big fight late this year.”

“It will be a great fight tomorrow between Estrada and Chocolatito. I think whoever prepared the best for this fight will win. I hope that Estrada will win because we have unfinished business. I want to get revenge.”

So Rungvisai, the 2017 HBO fighter of the year for his back-to-back victories over Gonzalez, completely dominated the action from the mid-range. The southpaw power puncher seemingly landed at will from the opening bell, stalking and scoring with punches from all angles.

Toward the end of the third round Songnui (50-8-1, 27 KOs), also known by his alias Kwanthai Sithmorseng, took a knee to relieve himself from the onslaught. He rose to his feet to finish the round, but his team wisely called off the fight before the start of the fourth, giving Rungvisai the RTD3 win.

As mentioned above, Sor Rungvisai’s stay busy fight in Thailand had big ramifications for the future of the junior bantamweight division.

Saturday night, Estrada and Gonzalez will unify their 115-pound titles. The winner of this highly anticipated rematch will also claim the coveted Ring Magazine belt. Rungvisai has faced both men twice, winning three of four bouts against the future hall of famers. Estrada, from Mexico, was the first fighter since Carlos Cuadras in 2014 to defeat Rungvisai. In 2017, the Thai phenom became the first and only boxer to stop Gonzalez.

“Best of luck to Team Estrada and Team Chocolatito,” he said. “May the best man win. We will see the winner later this year.”

