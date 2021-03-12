Friday, March 12, 2021  |
Weigh-in alert: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai 114.7, Kwanthai Sithmorseng 114.9

Photo by WP Boxing
12
Mar
by Anson Wainwright

Former two-time WBC junior bantamweight titleholder Srisaket Sor Rungvisai will face former WBA strawweight titlist Kwanthai Sithmorseng at the Workpoint Studio in Bang Phun, Thailand on Saturday (Friday in North America).

The DAZN broadcast will begin at 9.30 p.m. ET/ 6.30 p.m. PT.

Earlier today, Sor Rungvisai and Sithmorseng successfully made the 115-pound junior bantamweight limit. Sor Rungvisai tipped the scales at 114.7, while Sithmoreseng came in at 114.9.

In the co-main event, world rated junior featherweight Chainoi “Rock Man” Worawut weighed in at 121.7 and his opponent, former WBO bantamweight titleholder Pungluang Sor Singyu, weighed 127 pounds.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright

 

