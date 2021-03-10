Heather Hardy headlines inaugural Broadway Boxing ‘Ladies Fight’ card on April 23

Photo by Ed Diller

Former world titleholder Heather Hardy looks to bounce back from her first pro defeat when she makes her ring return on April 23 against Jessica Camara in an eight-round lightweight bout.

The fight will headline the inaugural “Broadway Boxing Presents: Ladies Fight” card, which will stream live on UFC Fight Pass. A venue has not yet been announced.

Promoter Lou DiBella, a 2020 inductee into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, says the series will feature quarterly events.

Hardy (22-1, 4 knockouts) of Brooklyn, N.Y. hasn’t fought since September of 2019, when she lost a unanimous decision to Amanda Serrano at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Eleven months earlier, Hardy had won the WBO women’s featherweight title with a dominant decision over Shelly Vincent on one of HBO Boxing’s final cards. Hardy had also moonlighted as a mixed martial arts fighter, competing four times for Bellator from 2017 to 2019.

“When I got the call from Lou, I knew I had to get back in the gym,” said Hardy. “I could never leave this game on a loss. I’m a bit bigger, but also older and wiser. 2021 is the Year of the Comeback!”

Camara (7-2, 0 KOs) of Montreal, Canada last fought in February of 2020, losing a ten round unanimous decision to Melissa St. Vil. While Hardy has primarily fought at lower weight classes, Camara is a more natural lightweight, and has fought as high as 149 pounds.

“Heather Hardy is a tremendous warrior, mother and ambassador of the sport. It’s going to be an exciting event and being the main event on this all-women’s card is an honor,” said Camara.

St. Vil (13-4-4, 1 KO) of Brooklyn will also be in action in an eight round lightweight bout against an opponent to be named, while Stevie Jane Coleman of Columbia, Conn. makes her pro debut.

Mikiah Kreps (1-0, 1 KO) of Niagara Falls will face Alex Love (3-0, 2 KOs) of Brighton, Col., while three division champion Carina Moreno (25-7, 6 KOs) faces Natalie Gonzalez (6-1, 1 KO) of New Rochelle, N.Y. in an eight round strawweight bout.