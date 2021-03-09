Lindolfo Delgado signs multi-year promotional deal with Top Rank, debuts May 22

Junior welterweight prospect Lindolfo Delgado has signed a multi-year promotional deal with Top Rank, the promotional company has announced.

Delgado will make his Top Rank debut May 22 on the undercard of the junior welterweight showdown between Ring Magazine champion Josh Taylor, who also holds the IBF and WBA titles, and WBC/ WBO counterpart Jose Ramirez.

The 26-year-old is advised by MTK Global and managed by Rick Mirigian.

“I would like to thank Bob Arum, Rick Mirigian and MTK Global for working so hard to make this happen,” said Delgado, who resides in Linares, Mexico. “It is a great honor to fight on a card like Ramirez-Taylor, and I can’t wait to put on a spectacular performance for the fans on May 22. I represent Mexico with great pride, and I want nothing more than to bring a world title home.”

Arum believes Delgado can become the next great superstar from Mexico.

“Lindolfo Delgado has only begun to scratch the surface of his boundless potential,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “I believe he is going to be Mexico’s next great champion, and I can’t wait to see him in action May 22.”

Delgado, who is trained by Robert Garcia, has not fought since knocking out Jesus Zazueta Anaya in the final round of their bout in September 2019. He had fought on a handful of Premier Boxing Champion (PBC) cards since making his pro debut in April 2017.

Having accumulated an impressive amateur record of 139-15, Mirigian believes Delgado’s aggressive style will play well with fans on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Delgado is a future world champion at junior welterweight,” said Mirigian, who also manages Ramirez. “With Top Rank to develop him through the next chapter of his career, the sky is the limit. He has movie-star looks and crossover appeal in both Mexico and the United States, and with Robert Garcia in his corner, he is in the best hands.”

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing