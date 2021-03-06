Yomar Alamo remains undefeated with win over Jesus Beltran on Friday night

Junior welterweight contender Yomar Alamo remained unbeaten Friday night, defeating Jesus Beltran by unanimous decision, at Osceola Heritage Park, in Kissimmee, Florida.

Scores were 98-92, 96-94, and 97-93 for Alamo, who improves to 19-0-1, 12 knockouts.

Friday marked Alamo’s first fight since February 28 of last year, when he defeated Kendo Castaneda by majority decision in a clash of unbeaten prospects. Beltran is the older brother of former junior lightweight title challenger Miguel Beltran and the cousin of former WBO lightweight titleholder Ray Beltran, who worked the corner.

Alamo, who resides in Caguas, Puerto Rico, was effective at a distance from the opening bell, countering Beltran during the first two rounds. After Round 2, Beltran had his shoes taped by his corner after he slipped on the canvas on several occasions. The tactic had little effect as Beltran had difficulty sitting down on his punches throughout most of the fight.

As the bout progressed, Beltran walked Alamo down against the ropes, finding some success. Alamo continued to counter, connecting with left hooks that produced a welt beneath Beltran’s right eye by Round 5. Undaunted, Beltran continued pressing the action, doing his best work while Alamo had his back against the ropes, landing straight rights and crosses to the head.

Alamo did his best work in Round 8, utilizing lateral movement to slip punches from Beltran and countering with more hooks and right hands upstairs. Another welt developed on Beltran’s face, this one under his left eye, and Beltran attempted to continue walking Alamo down in Round 10. Hoiwever he looked exhausted as the final bell sounded.

With the win, Alamo, who is promoted by All Star Boxing, won a regional WBO title. He hopes a world title opportunity is in play for him later this year or in 2022.

“I think [tonight] was my best performance,” said Alamo after the fight. “I felt great and wasn’t tired. I fought someone who took a punch and was strong. He comes from a strong boxing background. The Beltrans are great and quality fighters but I was able to do enough and come out victorious.

“I think I’m ready [for a major title shot]. I will wait for an opportunity and I hope they consider me for that opportunity. I’ve passed every test thus far and showed that I’m in the same league [as the best in the 140-pound division].”

Beltran, who resides in Los Mochis, Mexico, drops to 17-4-2, 10 KOs. The 32-year-old has now lost his last three bouts.

In preliminary action, junior featherweight Gianny Garcia knocked out journeyman Julio Buitrago (13-27, 3 KOs), of Managua, Nicaragua, over a minute into Round 4. Garcia, who is originally from Cuba and now resides in Miami, Florida, goes to 2-0, 2 KOs.

Buitrago has now lost his last nine bouts.

Friday night marked the 2021 debut of “Boxeo Telemundo.” All Star Boxing’s Tuto Zabala was allowed to have fans in attendance at 50 percent capacity. All safety protocols, including social distancing, temperature checks and wearing of masks, were required prior to entering the venue.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.