Gervonta Davis to move up to 140 pounds to face Mario Barrios – report

The return of Gervonta Davis could happen a few rungs up the weight ladder.

According to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger, a secondary junior welterweight title fight is being discussed that would pit “Tank” Davis against WBA “regular” titleholder Mario Barrios.

Davis (24-0, 23 KOs), who holds a junior lightweight title and a secondary strap at 135 pounds, would move up two weight classes for the bout. The 26-year-old is coming off a one-punch knockout of former champion Leo Santa Cruz in October.

The 5-foot-10 Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs) is fresh off a sixth-round knockout of Ryan Karl on the Davis-Santa Cruz undercard. He will have a 4 ½ inch height advantage over Davis, who stands at 5-foot-5 ½.