Matchroom Spain show rescheduled from March 26 to April 23

Matchroom Boxing’s upcoming Spanish event taking place at the Pabellón de la Vall d`Hebron in Barcelona on Friday March 26 has been postponed to Friday April 23 due to extended travel restrictions in the country, owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Matchroom return to Barcelona for a huge night of European Title action as local favourite Sandor Martin (36-2, 13 KOs ) puts his Super-Lightweight crown on the line against Kay Prosper (14-1-1, 7 KOs) and Featherweight Champion Andoni Gago (24-3-3, 7 KOs) defends his Featherweight belt against Gavin McDonnell (22-2-2, 6 KOs), live on DAZN.

Also on the card, Torrelavega’s European Super-Welterweight Champion Sergio ‘El Nino’ Garcia (33-0, 14 KOs) keeps busy as he looks to defend his Title later in the year and Bilbao’s former European Welterweight ruler Kerman ‘Revolver’ Lejarraga (31-2, 24 KOs) aims to make it four wins in a row since losing his belt to David Avanesyan.