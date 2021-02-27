Tourist Information Podcast: Evan Rutkowski

Evan Rutkowski is the head of boxing at Ring City USA and formerly worked as a marketing executive for HBO Sports.

Butler reached out to Rutkowski with the idea of him using his marketing expertise to break down the top 50 boxing PPV events in history. They dropped into so many colorful, memorable events over the last 30 years or so and explored what hooked the public and how many of them lived up to expectations while others proved disastrous failures.