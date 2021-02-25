A win for Jair Valtierra on Friday could make his stateside dream come true

Jair Valtierra. Photo courtesy of Valtierra on Facebook

Jair Valtierra’s dream of fighting in the United States could soon become a reality.

The unbeaten prospect has business to handle first when he faces Jerson Aguilar Friday night at Gimnasio FIT Center, in Mexico City. The 10-round junior welterweight bout will stream live on FITE TV, in the United States, and TVC Deportes, in Mexico (11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT).

Valtierra (13-0, 7 knockouts), who resides in Leon, Mexico, most recently fought on June 6, defeating Aurelio Hernandez by unanimous decision. In his previous fight, which took place March 13, in Mexico City, Valtierra defeated Jose Eduardo Rizo by unanimous decision. The fight, which aired live on Telemundo, was the last “Boxeo Telemundo” telecast before the COVID-19 pandemic postponed or cancelled cards worldwide for the next few months.

The 19-year-old was scheduled to return to action in December against Aguilar, in Mexico City, on a card promoted by former world champion Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez, in association with All Star Boxing and Producciones Deportivas. The card was cancelled when the local government postponed all sporting events as COVID-19 cases rose throughout the region.

All Star Boxing President Felix “Tuto” Zabala signed Valtierra to a promotional deal in December. In his eyes, Zabala reminds him of a certain then-unbeaten fighter whom once fought under the All Star Boxing banner.

“When we signed Jair, he reminded me of when Canelo [Alvarez] fought for us,” Zabala told The Ring Wednesday morning. “He is unbeaten, is 19 years old and he possesses a lot of talent as well having charisma. He already debuted on the [March 13] Boxeo Telemundo card before the pandemic began.

“We don’t want to move him too quickly but we want to do so intelligently. This fight on Friday will very much serve him as a means to see his progress, being that Aguilar is an aggressive, fierce fighter who comes to fight. We expect a lot out of him because we are getting the paperwork for his visa, so he can make his United States debut on Boxeo Telemundo in May.”

Aguilar (10-5, 3 KOs), who resides in Mexico City, has not fought since March 2019, defeating Jose Andrade Periban by unanimous decision over 10 rounds. He has split his last eight bouts

In the co-feature, junior middleweight Diego Carmona (7-1, 6 KOs), of Mexico City, will square off against Mauricio Estrada (5-2, 1 KO), of Apatzingan, Mexico, in an eight-round bout.

Hard-hitting Ernesto Salcedo (11-0, 9 KOs) will face Julio Cesar Juarez (4-8, 1 KO) in an eight-round bout between Mexico City junior featherweights.

Junior featherweight Miguel Angel Ramirez (7-0-1, 6 KOs) will square off against Jonathan Torres (4-3) in a six-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

You may have missed: