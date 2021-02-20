Harold Calderon shuts out Jonathan Eniz in Miami; Kanat Islam wins by KO

Photo by Ryan Songalia

MIAMI – Harold Calderon made it two wins in three months.

The fan favorite from Miami used his size, speed and skills to outpoint Jonathan Eniz over ten rounds at the Doubletree Miamimart Hotel. Two judges scored the fight a 100-90 shutout for Calderon, while the third found two rounds to give to Eniz, turning in a 98-92 scorecard.

Calderon (24-0, 16 knockouts) controlled the action throughout, using his southpaw right jab to keep the Argentinian at distance, while scoring with check right hooks and counter lefts whenever Eniz (25-15-1, 10 KOs) went on the attack. Calderon’s adoring fans cheered on – the venue was approved to seat 1,200 fans – as Calderon dipped and weaved his way out of danger.

“I was just trying to stay calm and let it come to me. He never really came in,” said Calderon, who plans to fight again on June 19. “He couldn’t get through my jab, and when he did, he crowded up and the ref kept breaking it up because he kept throwing his head down. He didn’t give me much room to work.”

Not inconsequential was Calderon’s size: the 5’11” fighter appeared at least 15 pounds larger than Eniz by fight night despite weighing in right on the 147-pound limit.

It was a quick turnaround for Calderon, 33, who last fought in November, knocking out Gustavo Vittori in four rounds in Tampa. The card was promoted by Round 12, NeLSons Promotion and Signature Punch Boxing.

Kanat Islam made his first post-pandemic appearance in a boxing ring, weathering some tough moments early before knocking out Jeyson Minda at 2:43 of round 7 of their middleweight fight.

But it could have just as easily been the first loss on the record of the 2008 Olympic gold medalist. Islam (28-0, 22 KOs), perhaps frustrated after Minda (14-4-1, 8 KOs) scored with some early right hands, landed a flush uppercut on Minda, who had already gone to the canvas from a right hand. Minda recovered, and Islam was deducted two points for the infraction.

Islam, a Kazakh born in China, showed his superior craft, pressuring Minda and using head movement to set up combinations with both hands. Minda remained tough, however outgunned, before Islam closed the show with two knockdowns in round six, the latter of which was an overhand right that caused Minda to collapse to his knees.

Islam’s promoter Nelson Lopez Jr. tells The Ring that the plan is to keep the 36-year-old busy, and that he has fight dates in June and September for tune-ups. Lopez says he’d had talks to match Islam with Jaime Munguia, and wants to keep Islam fighting often so he stays on the radar for bigger opportunities.

Kingdamon Antoine (10-0, 8 KOs) showed impressive speed and aggression in taking apart Daniel Alberto Coronel (6-21-1, 2 KOs), scoring three knockdowns in their junior featherweight bout before the fight was halted at 1:07 of round 2. A left hook to the body produced the finish of the bout.

Heavyweight prospect Cortez Dunston moved to 2-0 as a professional with a technical clinic over Joseph Coats. Two judges scored the fight 40-36 while the third scored it 39-37, all for Dunston.

Despite appearing less solid physically, it was the 270-pound Dunston of Tampa by way of Baltimore, who brought all the skills to the ring, slipping and countering the shots of the ripped but undersized Joseph Coats, who checked in at 207 pounds, and was making his pro debut. Coats leaned backwards amateurishly to get away from shots, which kept him in range for the longer Dunston.

Both Antoine and Dunston will be back in the ring on March 27 in Atlanta.