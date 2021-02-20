Alexander Povetkin-Dillian Whyte 2 moved to March 27 in Gibraltar

The heavyweight rematch between Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte has been moved back three weeks and is heading to Gibraltar – and it will be known as the Rumble on the Rock. The original March 6 date was laced with travel difficulties due to COVID-19, and the bout now takes place on March 27. Sky Box Office and DAZN will broadcast.

Whyte is training in Portugal and would have had to quarantine in a hotel for two weeks upon returning. So the fighters are heading to Gibraltar instead of the Wembley Arena.

Povetkin knocked Whyte out at last summer’s Matchroom Fight Camp and Whyte is bidding for quick revenge.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “In the current environment we are always having to think on our feet. We did everything to try and make March 6 happen, but with the new travel restrictions it was impossible. Now we have something outside the box, compelling, and a unique setting for one of the heavyweight fights of the year – roll on the Rumble on the Rock!”

Povetkin and Whyte are rated No. 3 and No. 4 by The Ring at heavyweight, respectively.