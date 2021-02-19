Adrien Broner makes weight for his Showtime main event on Saturday night

Adrien Broner weighs in for Jovanie Santiago (Photo by Amanda Westcott/Showtime)

Adrien “The Problem” Broner (33-4-1, 24 knockouts) made weight on Friday for his return to the ring after a two-year sabbatical, facing Jovanie Santiago (14-0-1, 10 KOs) in a 12-round welterweight feature bout on Showtime’s Championship Boxing (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) in a Premier Boxing Champions event from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The Showtime telecast also includes former heavyweight world title challenger Dominic Breazeale against highly touted contender Otto Wallin in the 12-round co-feature. The telecast opener features former world champion Robert Easter Jr. facing off against contender Ryan Martin in a 12-round super lightweight bout.

Here are the weights for the TV fights:

Welterweight Bout – 12 Rounds

Adrien Broner (33-4-1, 24 KOs) – 146 lbs.

Jovanie Santiago (14-0-1, 10 KOs) – 145 ¼ lbs.

Referee: Arthur Mercante; Judges: Tom Carusone (Conn.), Glenn Feldman (Conn.), Peter Hary (Conn.)

Heavyweight Bout – 12 Rounds

Dominic Breazeale (20-2, 18 KOs) – 261 ¼ lbs.

Otto Wallin (21-1, 14 KOs) – 240 ½ lbs.

Referee: Johnny Callas; Judges: Tony Paolillo (N.Y.), Waleska Roldan (N.Y.), Tom Schreck (N.Y.)

Super Lightweight Bout – 12 Rounds

Robert Easter Jr. (22-1-1, 14 KOs) – 139 ¾ lbs.

Ryan Martin (24-1, 14 KOs) – 139 ½ lbs.

Referee: Harvey Dock; Judges: Tom Carusone (Conn.), Frank Lombardi (Conn.), John McKaie (N.Y.)

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito.