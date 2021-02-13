Pedro Campa returns against Carlos Cardenas, targets top players at 140 pounds

Pedro Campa

Pedro Campa lost out on a golden opportunity to face Adrien Broner next Saturday night due to COVID-19. It was a tough break, but he had to move on.

Campa hopes another opportunity will present itself later this year, however, victory in a stay-busy bout must come first.

The fringe junior welterweight contender will face journeyman Carlos Cardenas on Saturday at the Jardines del Pedregal in Campa’s hometown of Hermosillo, Mexico. The eight-round bout will precede the main event bout between junior featherweights Alan David Picasso and Jesus Adrian Gomez.

Both fights will air live on TV Azteca (Channel 7) throughout Mexico.

At Friday afternoon’s weigh-in, Campa weighed in at 142 pounds, one pound less than Cardenas.

Campa (31-1-1, 21 knockouts) has not fought since stopping Kenin Betancourt of Venezuela in October 2019. The 29-year-old is unbeaten in his last five bouts since suffering his only loss as a pro, in October 2017, at the hands of journeyman Carlos Jimenez.

A dominant victory over Cardenas could put Campa in line for a significant fight later this year on either side of the border. The 140-pound division is one of the deepest in boxing, and it will be interesting to see what his ceiling is.

Cardenas (26-17-1, 16 KOs), who is originally from Barinas, Venezuela and now resides in Mexico City, last fought on November 21, losing by unanimous decision to once-beaten Pedro Ivan Bernal. The fight took place almost two months after Cardenas, who has won three of his last five bouts, scored a first-round knockout of Gerado Garcia Gutierrez.

Also at Friday’s weigh-in, Picasso weighed in at 123 pounds, while Gomez weighed 121.

The 20-year-old Picasso (13-1, 5 KOs), who resides in Mexico City, was originally announced the winner in his clash against Florentino Perez Hernandez on June 27. However, the result was changed to a no-contest because there was no commission present at ringside due to COVID-19 restrictions placed by the city government.

In his previous fight, on March 14, Picasso defeated Jesus Quijada by unanimous decision.

Gomez (11-2, 8 KOs), who resides in Nuevas Casas, Mexico, defeated journeyman Edgar Martinez by split decision in his last bout, on October 24. In his previous fight, on March 6, the 23-year-old Gomez lost by unanimous decision to unbeaten Jose Olmeda.

Opening the TV Azteca telecast will be a six-round lightweight bout between Angel Aleman (6-0, 6 KOs) and Leonardo Flores (2-2, 1 KO).

