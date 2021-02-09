Watch: Richard Commey says he’ll be a world champion again
Richard Commey (left) belts Ray Beltran. Photo by Mikey Williams/ Top Rank
Richard Commey speaks to the media ahead of his ring return against Jackson Marinez on Saturday, Feb. 13 at the MGM Grand’s “Bubble” in Las Vegas.
Commey (29-3, 26 KOs) hasn’t fought since December of 2019, when he was stopped in two rounds against Teofimo Lopez, losing his IBF lightweight title in the process. Commey says he believes he will be a champion once again, beginning with his first step back in the co-featured bout underneath the Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov fight for the vacant WBO light heavyweight title.