The Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Logan Paul exhibition has been postponed

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: WBC welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather will meet WBA champion Marcos Maidana in a WBC/WBA unification fight in Las Vegas on May 3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

One of the worst kept secrets in boxing became official Tuesday afternoon.

The exhibition contest between former five-division world titlist Floyd Mayweather Jr. and YouTube star Logan Paul, initially scheduled for February 20, has been postponed.

The Ring first reported in September 2020 that the Mayweather-Paul event would take place on Fanmio, an outlet more notorious for online meet and greets with celebrities.

“After an absolutely tremendous response to the fight announcement, we’re hoping to announce a new date very soon along with some new exciting details,” said Solomon Engel, CEO and founder of Fanmio.

A Fanmio official refused to comment on the reasoning for the postponement, but noted that “more information will be released soon.”

But the silver lining to the announcement is that boxing fans can look forward to real fights on February 20.

ESPN will televise the main event between Ring No. 1 junior lightweight and WBC champion Miguel Berchelt as he takes on Oscar Valdez in the seventh defense of his title at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. Furthermore, Showtime will feature the return of Adrien “The Problem” Broner when he faces Jovanie Santiago in a scheduled 12-round welterweight affair.