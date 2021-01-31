Anthony Dirrell-Kyrone Davis set for February 27

Anthony Dirrell. Photo by Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports/PictureGroup

Super middleweight contender Anthony Dirrell will face Kyrone Davis on February 27, it was announced Saturday night.

The 10-round bout will likely take place at a venue in Los Angeles and will headline a ‘PBC on FOX Fight Night’ telecast.

Dirrell, who is rated No. 4 by The Ring at 168 pounds, has not fought since losing his WBC title, via ninth-round knockout, to David Benavidez in September 2019. Seven months earlier, Dirrell (33-2-1, 24 knockouts) won the vacant title by posting a technical decision over Avni Yildirim.

The Benavidez loss snapped a string of six consecutive victories that followed a majority decision defeat to Badou Jack.

The 36-year-old from Flint, Michigan holds notable victories over Anthony Hanshaw, Sakio Bika, Marco Antonio Rubio, Caleb Truax and Abraham Han.

Davis (15-2, 6 KOs), who resides in Wilmington, Delaware, stopped Antonio Todd in four rounds on January 18 of last year. He has won his last two fights since a decision loss to the late Patrick Day in March 2018.

Other notable bouts for the 26-year-old Davis are a unanimous decision loss to then-unbeaten Junior Castillo, in April 2016, and a split-decision victory over then-unbeaten Mark Hernandez less than a year later.

Also scheduled to fight in separate bouts on the February 27 FOX telecast are unbeaten welterweight Jesus Ramos (14-0, 13 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona and 18-year-old Vito Mielnicki, Jr. (7-0, 4 KOs) of Roseland, New Jersey.

