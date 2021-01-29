Unbeaten junior featherweights Adrian Montoya and Christian Olivo to clash tonight

Adrian Montoya will square off against Christian Olivo tonight, promoter Tom Loeffler informed The Ring on Thursday afternoon.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Jardines del Descanso Room in Hermosillo, Mexico, which will air live on ESPN Knockout (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT), in Mexico, and through this link. https://vivetv.cleeng.com/latino-vs-diamante-wbc-featherweight-championship/E793691641_US in the United States.

Montoya-Olivo is a compelling clash between unbeaten junior featherweights in which the winner legitimizes his standing as a genuine prospect in a talent-rich division. Loeffler told The Ring a “youth” title will be on the line.

Montoya (12-0, 10 knockouts) was born and raised in Puerto Penasco, which is also the hometown of Ring Magazine junior bantamweight champion and WBC world titleholder Juan Francisco Estrada.

In his most recent bout on August 28, Montoya faced Alejandro Gonzalez, of Mexico City, in Rosarito Beach, Mexico. Gonzalez was originally announced as the winner in a very close fight but the loss did not go on his record because, according to Loeffler, the commission in Rosarito is not credible and BoxRec.com does not recognize its results.

Montoya has split his time training and sparring between gyms in Los Angeles and Oxnard, California. In his most impressive performance to date as a pro, in October 2019, Montoya defeated Humberto Rubalcava by unanimous decision.

In his most recent “official” bout on February 15, in Tijuana, Mexico, the 23-year-old knocked out Juan Carlos Torres in Round 2.

Olivo (14-0-1, 6 KOs) stopped journeyman Reyes David Lopez in Round 2 of his most recent bout, on November 14, in his hometown of Hermosillo.

In the main event, featherweight Bryan Acosta (13-0, 4 KOs), who also resides in Hermosillo, will face Pablo Robles (14-1, 9 KOs), of Tijuana, in a 10-round bout.

Also on the card, Amado Vargas, the son of two-time world junior middleweight titleholder Fernando Vargas, will make his pro debut against Martin Sanchez (2-4-1) in a four-round featherweight bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.