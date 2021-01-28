Canelo Alvarez to face Billy Joe Saunders in May – report

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

After COVID-19 nixed their plans to fight in May of last year, Ring and unified super middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez and WBO titlist Billy Joe Saunders have reportedly agreed to a deal clash on either May 1 or May 8.

The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger first to report the story.

The 30-year-old Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 knockouts) dominated Callum Smith over 12 one-sided rounds to unify two belts on December 19 in Texas. The Mexican superstar split from Golden Boy and DAZN last year following a very public divorce.

However, just weeks after squaring off in court, Alvarez was back on the network, with whom he initially signed a $365 million contract to join the sports streaming service in October 2018.

A week after defeating Smith, Alvarez, who has also won world titles at junior middleweight and middleweight, agreed to a two-fight deal. The first bout will see the No. 1. pound-for-pound fighter in the world facing mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim on February 27th in Miami.

Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs), a former middleweight champion, moved up to 168-pounds in May 2019 to outpoint Shefat Isufi to claim the WBO title previously vacated by former beltholder Gilberto Ramirez.

The Englishman is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Martin Murray in London. The win marked the second defense of his championship belt. In his previous fight, he scored an 11th-round knockout of Marcelo Coceres on the undercard of the cruiserweight main event featuring YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI.