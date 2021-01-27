Tourist Information: Andre Ward on post-retirement life

Andre Ward is an American former professional boxer who competed from 2004 until 2017. He retired with an undefeated record and held multiple world titles in two weight classes. He is also the last American male to win a gold medal at the Olympics.

Growing up, Andre Ward was obsessed with his boxing idol Roy Jones Jr. I interviewed Ward in the lead up to Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson’s bizarre exhibition boxing match to get his impression of the implications of such a fight and also look at where he stands with his career and life post-retirement.