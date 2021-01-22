Heavyweight Martin Bakole signs with MTK Global

Martin Bakole (right) tags Rodney Hernandez. Photo by Dave Thompson

Fringe heavyweight contender Martin Bakole has signed a deal with MTK Global, it was announced Friday.

“We’re delighted to welcome Martin Bakole to the team,” said MTK Global vice president Jamie Conlan. “He’s a great addition to MTK’s stable. The heavyweight division is the strongest it’s been in years and Martin Bakole is right in the mix. Together with (trainer) Billy Nelson, we believe Martin will become world champion.

“There are some big fights ahead for Martin where has everyone at the team excited for the future.”

The announcement comes almost six weeks after Bakole (16-1, 12 knockouts) defeated Sergey Kuzmin by unanimous decision in a clash of once-beaten fighters. Bakole, who is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and now resides Airdrie, Scotland, has won his last five bouts, four by knockout, since losing to contender Michael Hunter in October 2018.



Bakole’s most notable wins as a pro are over Mariusz Wach and Kevin Johnson.



Despite the loss to Hunter, Bakole believes he is amongst the best heavyweights in the division. He hopes to be very active this year after fighting once in 2020.

“I’m really pleased to be signing an advisory deal with MTK Global. I know that they have what it takes to help me achieve my dreams of becoming world champion.

“The big fights at heavyweight are what I want, and I am certain that MTK Global will be able to secure them for me.”



The 27-year-old was once promoted by Barry McGuigan’s Cyclone Promotions, but is now promoted by Eddie Hearn.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing