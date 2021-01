All photos by Naoki Fukuda/WBC

Ryota Toyoshima scored a knockdown in round seven on his way to a unanimous decision over Riku Nagahama on Saturday at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The scores were 116-111, 117-110 and 115-112, all for Toyoshima (13-2-1, 8 KOs), who ends the regional title reign of Nagahama (12-3-1, 4 KOs).