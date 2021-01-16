Former world title challenger Axel Aragon signs promotional deal with All Star Boxing

Former world title challenger Axel Aragon has signed a multi-year promotional deal with All Star Boxing, it was announced Friday.

“I am very happy to start this new stage of my career with a great company in All Star Boxing,” said Aragon. “My dream is to be a world champion and, this year, I look forward to accomplishing that.”

Aragon (14-3-1, 8 knockouts), who is from the Mexico City area and now resides in Ensenada, Mexico, last fought on August 21, defeating former world title challenger Saul Juarez by unanimous decision.

The 20-year-old Aragon faced WBO strawweight titleholder Wilfredo Mendez in October 2019, losing by technical decision. Aragon was up 67-66 on one of the judges’ scorecards, but Mendez retained the title by winning the fight 68-65 and 67-66 on the others. The fight was a rematch of their August 2018 clash, which Mendez won by unanimous decision.

Despite the two losses to Mendez, Aragon was impressive in dismantling Juarez, who lost close decisions to WBC junior flyweight titleholder Kenshiro Teraji and then-WBC strawweight titleholder Chayaphon Moonsri.

Promoter Tuto Zabala believes Aragon, who turned pro at the age of 16 in October 2016, has a lot of upside and has yet to hit his peak as a pro.

“We look forward to working with this young champion in ‘Mini,’” said Zabala. “He was impressive in his last outing, which led to his signing with our company. We strongly believe this kid can be a world champion at 105 or 108 pounds, and [he] has certainly proved he is ready for the challenge.”

There is no specific word yet on when Aragon will return to the ring. Telemundo is scheduled to air 16 live ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ telecasts of All Star Boxing cards spread throughout four seasons in 2021.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing