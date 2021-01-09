Arnold Barboza signs advisor deal with MTK Global

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Junior welterweight contender Arnold Barboza has signed a deal with MTK Global and manager Rick Mirigian, it was announced Friday afternoon. MTK Global will act as Barboza’s advisor.

Barboza, who is ranked No. 5 by The Ring, becomes the latest fighter to sign on with the duo that has signed several high-profile fighters, including IBF junior lightweight titleholder, junior bantamweight contender Joshua Franco, unbeaten welterweight Vergil Ortiz, unbeaten lightweight Hector Tanajara, along with unbeaten prospects Misael Rodriguez and Lindolfo Delgado.

The 29-year-old (25-0, 10 knockouts), who resides in Los Angeles, overcame a knockdown in his last fight on October 17 to defeat former world title challenger Alex Saucedo by unanimous decision. In his previous fight on August 29, Barboza defeated fringe contender Tony Luis over 10 one-sided rounds.



Mirigian, who also manages unified junior welterweight world titleholder Jose Ramirez, believes Barboza is the goods and has what it takes to fight for a world title.



“Barboza is one of the best guys in the hottest divisions in boxing and we have a plan to make his dream at a world title shot happen very soon,” Mirigian told The Ring Friday night. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to guide him at this point.”



No word yet on when Barboza will return to the ring.



Barboza has fought under Top Rank for the last six years.



